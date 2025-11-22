Son Ye Jin reveals Hyun Bin’s face on Instagram for first time since marriage as couple makes Blue Dragon history

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin made history at the esteemed 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, which were held on November 19 at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea. The two were awarded the Best Actress and Best Actor wins for their portrayals in No Other Choice and Harbin, respectively. This made them the first-ever couple to nab the trophies, and no one could be happier about it than the actress herself, who ended up finally revealing her husband’s face on Instagram!

Son Ye Jin uncovers Hyun Bin’s face on Instagram for the first time since marriage

A running joke between Son Ye Jin’s fans has been her decision to hide the face of her husband while posting their couple photos on her social media. The actress would often add emojis to his face, despite the whole world knowing that it was indeed Hyun Bin behind them. However, this latest achievement of theirs, where the duo earned the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, has finally made her post a face reveal of her dear husband. Much like what she used to before they got into a relationship and decided to get married.

The post she shared on this day saw Son Ye Jin thank the team behind No Other Choice, including director Park Chan Wook, lead actor Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, and fellow actors, as well as crew members who worked hard on the film. She said, “I still can’t believe I won best actress and the popularity awards at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. I was so caught off guard that I couldn’t properly express my gratitude or say anything eloquent.” She promised not to take this accolade lightly and come back with more impressive acting in the future.

Having met on the set of Crash Landing on You, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin began dating soon after and decided to get married in March 2022. The two welcomed their first child in November 2022, and it was at the award ceremony that the mom finally revealed his name after referring to him as Alkong for the past 3 years. She shared the honor of winning with her husband and her son, Kim Woo Jin.

