Son Ye Jin reveals son’s name at Blue Dragon Film Awards, Hyun Bin calls him ‘strength’: ‘My baby Kim Woo Jin’

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin became the first-ever real-life couple to land the top honors of Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. During the esteemed 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 19 at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea, the two were seen at the same event for the first time as a married duo. While making her speech, the Something in the Rain star thanked her husband by using his real name, Kim Tae Pyung, and officially revealed their son’s name, Kim Woo Jin.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin welcomed their first child, a son, on November 27, 2022. The duo’s agency confirmed that both the mother and the child are healthy after the birth. After working together in Crash Landing on You, the two actors got married in March 2022. Following the birth, the actress would often refer to her kid as Alkong (sweetie or cutie, used as a part of lovey-dovey). However, it was during the award ceremony that she revealed his official name for the first time. “And finally, the man whom I love so much, Kim Tae Pyung, and my baby Kim Woo Jin, I will share the happiness of receiving this award with them,” Son Ye Jin shared during her speech while accepting the Best Actress award for her role as Yoo Mi Ri in Park Chan Wook’s No Other Choice.

Later, Hyun Bin also arrived on stage to accept his Best Actor accolade for his role as Ahn Jung Geun in Harbin. While ending his comments, he did not forget to thank his family, “To my wife Yejin-ssi, whose very existence gives me so much strength, and also, our son, I want to say, I love you both so much and am truly grateful." His wife shot a finger heart at him as she appeared on screen.

Apart from their Best Actor and Best Actress accolades, the duo was also awarded Popular Star trophies. Their two-shot became viral as they hugged and smiled at each other with love.

