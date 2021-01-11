Son Ye Jin Rewind: When birthday girl revealed she thought Hyun Bin was an actor who actresses are really into

In a throwback interview, while promoting The Negotiation together, Son Ye-jin revealed her first impression of boyfriend and Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin.

2021 started off on a bright note with Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin confirming their dating rumours after Dispatch unveiled details about their relationship. While Crash Landing on You is when fans started feverishly shipping the couple IRL, the cult tvN drama wasn't the first time when the lovebirds worked together. It was in the 2018 hit film The Negotiation when we saw Bin and Ye-jin share screen space.

As today, i.e. January 11, 2021, marks Ye-jin's 39th birthday, we look back at her and Bin's 2018 appearance at SBS' Night of Real Entertainment where they shared their positive working experience with each other. As for her first impression of the 38-year-old actor, Ye-jin had confessed, "My first impression of [Hyun Bin] was that he had really great skin and hair, and I thought he must be an actor that actresses are really into," via Soompi. On the other hand, Bin admitted how he signed on to star in The Negotiation because Ye-jin was going to be a part of it as well.

Furthermore, sharing what impressed him about Ye-jin, Bin exclaimed that he was shocked to see the actress cut her hair into a bob for her role in the film as he knew she had another project lined up after The Negotiation. Bin added, "She cut her hair anyway, and she must have gotten some grief from her follow-up project. It was really motivating for me. What could I do [to be on the same level as her]?"

Well, things worked out more than fine because they didn't just find success with The Negotiation as adversaries Min Tae-goo and Ha Chae-yoon but even became instant fan-favourites as the beloved star-crossed lovers Ri Jung-hyuk and Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing on You. Falling for each other in real-life was an added bonus as well!

ALSO READ: Anatomy of a K drama Scene: How Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin's last goodbyes in CLOY was overdramatic but oh so GOOD

Happy Birthday, Son Ye-jin!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×