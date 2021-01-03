Son Ye Jin Rewind: When Crash Landing On You star aka Hyun Bin's ladylove got candid about marriage

As we continue to celebrate Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's relationship, we came across an interview of the Crash Landing On You actress from 2018 where she spoke about dating and marriage.

Son Ye Jin kicked off the new year by letting the world know she's found someone special! After Dispatch reported that Son Ye Jin is dating Hyun Bin, the Crash Landing On You star confirmed the news via her agency before she addressed the development on her Instagram. While fans are celebrating this union, an interview of the actress taken in 2018 caught our attention wherein the actress talks about dating and marriage. As reported by Soompi, the actress was asked why she was not involved in a dating scandal.

The Negotiation star joked she was bad at dating. "In order to date, you need to make up your mind to date, meet many people, and have blind dates offered to you, but that’s not easy. It’s more difficult as you get older. I don’t think it’s possible to do something by force either," she said at the time, adding that she was waiting for the one! Son Ye Jin also addressed the subject of marriage and said nothing was set in stone at the time.

Son Ye Jin also spoke about marriage impacting acting career. She noted that all actresses are worried that marriage could impact their career. "When I look around me, people who are married are unable to do all the work they want to do. Being a mother and wife are big roles. I would like to spend a lot of time for my family, but I think I’m still immature. I don’t know if I’ll be able to do that," she said.

Nevertheless, the Be With You star said that personal happiness is as important as being ambitious in career. "Just because I’m happy with my acting life doesn’t mean I’m happy with my personal life. I’m always making an effort to balance between the two. I’m enjoying my work more than before, so I’m receiving less stress now," she said.

