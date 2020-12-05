Son Ye Jin, Seo Ye Ji, Suzy or Kim Go Eun; Who's your favourite K drama actress of 2020?

While we loved a number of performances from this year, we want to know from you; Who was your favourite K-drama actress of 2020?

This year we witnessed some stellar performances by South Korean actresses. The year kicked off with Son Ye Jin winning hearts with her performance and chemistry with Hyun Bin in Crash Landing On You. The actress not only received love from South Korean viewers, but she also caught the world's attention during the lockdown as more and more people tuned in to stream the show. While Son Ye Jin won us over with her endearing performance, Kim Da Mi's badass act in Itaewon Class was attention-worthy as well.

The actress moved away from the 'adorable' act to fight for her love for Park Sae Ro Yi (Park Seo Joon) which was not only entertaining but gave us a break from the mushy acts on the small screen. On the other hand, Jeon Mi Do tugged our hearts with her sweet and refreshing act in Hospital Playlist. The summer came with Kim Go Eun detaching from her cute act in Goblin and taking on the daring detective in The King: Eternal Monarch with Lee Min Ho in tow.

Amid this all, The World of the Married star Kim Hee Ae blew everyone away with her stellar act in the series. She reminded everyone what a versatile actress she is! Attention then shifted to Seo Ye Ji who delivered a bold performance with It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Not only did her acting become the talk of the town but her style left our wardrobes in shame.

Park So Dam had the world recreating the iconic Jessica Jingle from Parasite before she delivered a realistic, close to home and relatable performance in Record of Youth. While Park So Dam delivered a reality check, Suzy reminded us to dream big with her role in Start-Up. Her breezy performance, as well as her chemistry with Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho, brought new life to the series.

While we loved all these performances from this year, who was your favourite K-drama actress of 2020? Vote and let us know!

Credits :Pinkvilla

