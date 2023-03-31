Son Ye Jin shares a beautiful photo to celebrate 1st wedding anniversary with husband Hyun Bin

South Korean power couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a beautiful photo shared on social media. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony last year, has been the subject of much media attention and speculation since they confirmed their relationship in January 2021.

In 2019, tvN and Netflix collaborated to give the world ‘Crash Landing On You’, which promised an everlasting love story. The heartwarming journey of Yoon Se-Ri and Captain Ri captured our hearts, but upon reflection on the real-life romance between the actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who played these characters, we come to realize that reality is even more enchanting than fiction.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's Relationship Timeline

The love story of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, the stars of Crash Landing On You, is a true fairytale romance. They started as strangers in the same industry, then became co-stars and were entangled in dating rumors, leading up to their blissful marriage and the birth of their baby boy just months later. Their story is reminiscent of a K-drama, showcasing that it's possible to wait for the perfect moment to crash land with the right person. At 40 years old in 2022, the couple serves as a reminder that it's never too late to find true love.

Following the success of their film, ‘The Negotiation’, which reached over a million views just a week after its release on September 19th, 2018, the 'BinJin' ship sailed even stronger. During the 'Chuseok' holiday, which is similar to Thanksgiving in Korea and is typically spent with loved ones, both Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin celebrated the achievement of their movie, further fueling speculation of their off-screen relationship. Their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into real-life romance, with rumors of their relationship swirling for years before they finally confirmed it in January 2021.

A Look into BinJin’s next step together

On February 10th, 2022, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced their engagement through their respective agencies, marking the next step in their journey as a couple. Shortly after the announcement, Son took to Instagram to share her excitement about the upcoming wedding, posting a photo of a cute little wedding dress along with the caption, "I have found the one I will spend the rest of my life with. Yes...it is him."

A month later, Vast Entertainment and MSteam released stunning photos of the couple's wedding celebration. In June 2022, Son Ye Jin shared a lovely photo on her Instagram page with flowers, announcing her pregnancy to the world. It was enough to elicit excitement and congratulations from fans of the BinJin couple.

On November 27th of the same year, Son's agency confirmed that the couple had welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy. The announcement was met with joy and celebration from fans around the world, who eagerly sent their warm wishes to the new family.

Today as the couple marks their 1st wedding anniversary, Son Ye Jin celebrates it by sharing beautiful images. As Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin celebrate their first wedding anniversary, fans have taken to social media to share their good wishes and congratulations to the couple. Many have praised the couple's love and commitment to each other, while others have expressed their hopes for a happy and successful marriage in the years to come.

