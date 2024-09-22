Son Ye Jin shares glimpse of her and husband Hyun Bin's lavish dressing room from 7 billion KRW penthouse; PICS

Son Ye Ji showed off her autumn fit in her latest social media and also gave a glimpse of her wardrobe in her 2.2 billion KRW penthouse. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin put up their penthouse for sale which is estimated to have 2.2 billion KRW profit. The onscreen romance in Crash Landing on You that every viewer wished for became true and the couple eventually ended up marrying and were blessed with a baby boy.

On September 22, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a black coat over her outfit and the caption read, 'Come on Autumn'. The actress seems all geared up for the upcoming chilly season. The picture also gave a glimpse of her dressing room in her and Hyun Bin's penthouse. The couple listed their penthouse which is located in Achyeon-dong, Guri City, Gyeonggi Province for 7 billion. If the sale goes through, they are expected to make a profit of 2.2 billion KWR.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin started dating as they worked together in the super hit romance drama Crash Landing on You. They had also starred opposite each other in the 2018 film The Negotiation. The actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married.

The couple welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't revealed his face to the public. However, every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable glimpses of the little one via photos on Instagram.

Son Ye Jin made her debut in 2000 with the movie Secret Tears. She has been a part of various popular K-dramas including Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, Personal Taste, and many more. She has impressed the audience with her talent and acting skills. Perhaps the most famous drama that Son Ye Jin has starred in is Crash Landing on You.

