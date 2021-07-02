Son Ye Jin shares her passion for golf in a Youtube episode of golf tutoring with Lim Jin Han

The actress also shares deets about her new drama where she will play a character who loves golf.

Popular actress Son Ye Jin showcased her love and sincerity for golf in ‘Lim Jin Han Class’. This show is a Youtube golf tutoring class where the golfer Lim Jin Han gives special golf lessons to celebrities who have been quite invested in golf. Son Ye Jin has liked golf for a lot of time and it has become her hobby. It was Lim Jin Han who taught her golf and she came on the show to be able to encourage and motivate aspiring golfers in the country. The two played golf while Lim Jin Han interviewed the renowned actress about her career.

While Lim Jin Han praised her for a beautiful swing posture and being a good long hitter, Son Ye Jin modestly said that she is only a beginner even though she has been playing it for almost three years. The day was very windy which is why the two were restrained. Despite that, Son Ye Jin’s skills were extremely good. Lim Jin Han shared that Son Ye Jin is mild-mannered however she can get competitive when playing golf. Even the actress’s determination is charming. Lim Jin Han asked her about her new project. Son Ye Jin has accepted the role of a dermatologist who is passionate about golf in a new drama. When asked if the director chose her because she played good golf, she said that she was the one who was interested in it due to the character’s hobby.

The new JTBC drama is named ‘Thirty Nine’. It is about a story of three women and Ye Jin plays the role of Cha Mi Jo, a dermatologist who grew up in the wealthy Gangnam. Another famous actress who is joining the star cast is Jeon Mi Do who is currently starring in ‘Hospital Playlist’. The filming of the drama begins at the end of August. Son Ye Jin will be part of a drama a year after the superhit ‘Crash Landing on You’. She even admitted being in a relationship with ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-star Hyun Bin after the show ended and they bonded over their love for golf.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite Son Ye Jin drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×