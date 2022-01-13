Son Ye Jin shows off her charismatic side as a classy dermatologist in upcoming drama 'Thirty Nine'

JTBC’s upcoming drama 'Thirty Nine' has shared a new glimpse of Son Ye Jin in character! 'Thirty Nine' stars Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun, is about three friends who met in their second year of high school and are now on the verge of turning 40. The drama will tell the beautiful and emotional everyday stories of three 39-year-old women who encounter unforeseen circumstances in their lives.

Son Ye Jin plays Cha Mi Jo, the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. She is a successful woman who opened a hospital in the middle of Gangnam. She grew up in a loving home with a warm family, and that has reflected in her upbringing too! She is a wise and caring woman who speaks her mind at all times and stands up against injustice. Although she doesn’t know much about classical music, she visits concert halls just to listen to Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto. She is also passionate about golf and plans to learn it professionally.

The newly released stills show Son Ye Jin's flawless transformation into Cha Mi Jo! In one still, she showcases her child-like enthusiasm as she plays with bubble maker and runs around with little children! In another photo, she displays warmth as a doctor and in the last still, she exudes a classy vibe as she sits elegantly, concentrating on something. 'Thirty Nine' will premiere on February 16 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on JTBC.

You can check out the stills below:

