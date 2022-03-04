Son Ye Jin starrer ‘Thirty Nine’ to postpone episode 7 & 8 on THIS date due to presidential elections

JTBC cancelled the 7th and 8th episodes of the Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Thirty Nine', that was scheduled to air on March 8th and 9th, and organised the presidential election broadcast and specials. Accordingly, on March 8th, a presidential election-related broadcast will be organised, and on March 9th, a special broadcast of episodes 1-6 under the title of 'Thirty Nine' will be held. Episode 7 will return on March 16.

As the regular programming of the 8th episode became difficult due to the presidential election broadcast, it seems to be expected to attract new viewers by taking a week off rather than continuously programming on the 9th. Leaning on each other through thick and thin, ‘Thirty Nine’ is about a trio of best friends standing together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning 40. Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin) is the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. She is a warm character who grew up in a wealthy environment with a caring family and everything she could wish for.

Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) dreamed of becoming an actress but ended up becoming an acting teacher instead. Although her way of speaking may seem blunt and harsh, the sincerity in her words makes her a character impossible to hate. Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun) is a department store cosmetics manager. Due to her timid personality, she has yet to really experience a romantic relationship.

The drama has also been receiving a lot of criticism for glamorising extramarital affairs. The netizens express their concerns regarding Chan Young and Ji Hyeok’s relationship, claiming that the writers aren't thinking through with their writing and to show their relationship in a good light. What is your take on their relationship?

