Son Ye Jin takes to Instagram to confirm her wedding plans with ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-star Hyun Bin

Recently, there were many rumors flying around regarding the wedding of the popular couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin but there were no confirmations. But on February 10, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to talk about her ‘destined partner’ Hyun Bin and their wedding plans, leaving the fans extremely excited!

She posted a picture of her holding a miniature white wedding dress with lace and pearl details and also typed up a long message alongside. She began with, “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him.” She continued, “Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, and promises to build a future together.” She couldn’t believe that she found ‘the one’.

She continued to gush about him saying that “he keeps her warm and protected.” Son Ye Jin requests her fans to help them celebrate their love and be a part of this joyous occasion. She ends with, “And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!”

At the same time, Hyun Bin posted a sweet picture of the two holding hands as well as a formal letter, announcing their wedding plans.

Here's the full letter:

"Hello, this is Hyun Bin. Are you all keeping well? I wrote this because I wanted to relay the most important decision of my life, first, to the fans who cared for me who was lacking in many ways, and gave me a lot of interest and love. I am sure some of you can guess, right? Yes. I'm going to take the important decision of marriage and step carefully in the second act of my life. I have made a promise with the one who always makes me smile. To walk with her together in the future. Jung Hyuk and Seri, who were together in the work are going to take another step together. I think you will happily support our first step with the warm and affectionate gaze you have been looking at us upon, so far. I hope everyone is healthy and happy until the day we can meet and say hello."

We cannot wait to see them start the new chapter of their lives together!

Send your wishes for the happy couple in the comments below.