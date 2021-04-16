Son Ye Jin in talks with Jeon Mi Do to join a new slice of drama titled, Thirty Nine

We might just see Son Ye Jin and Jeon Mi Do together. Read on to find out.

Two powerhouse actresses in a K-drama? Yes, please! On April 15, JoyNews24 carried out a report that Son Ye Jin and Jeon Mi Do have been approached for the drama, Thirty-Nine. Their respective agencies, MSTeam Entertainment and BISTUS Entertainment confirmed that the actresses are currently positively reviewing the offer. The drama is scheduled to air on JTBC.

Thirty-Nine is a 12 episode drama based on the everyday lives of three friends who are on the verge of turning 40. Son Ye Jin has been offered the role of Cha Mi Jo, a woman who grew up in a rich household and is now the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. Jeon Mi Do has been offered to play the role of Jung Chan Young, a 39-year-old acting teacher. She is also Cha Mi Jo's best friend. It is described as a slice-of-life drama about experiencing new life experiences at 40, courting romance and living life to the fullest. The drama is penned by Yoo Young Ah who previously wrote the Song Hye Kyo-Park Bo Gum starrer Encounter and will be directed by Kim Sang Ho, who last directed the Im Siwan-Shin Se Kyung starrer Run On.

Son Ye Jin has worked in popular romance comedy-dramas Crash Landing On You and Something In The Rain and is currently filming for her Hollywood debut film The Cross. Jeon Mi Do is currently filming the second season of her hit drama, Hospital Playlist.

