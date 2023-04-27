Son Ye Jin to return to work after recent Japan visit with Hyun Bin? Actress shares exciting update

Actress Son Ye Jin of ‘Thirty-Nine’ fame is a beloved Korean celebrity whose relationship with fellow ‘Crash Landing on You’ star Hyun Bin has been one of the most favoured ones. The same aged lovers began as costars and friends, only to confirm their romantic relationship in 2021 followed by a wedding announcement in early 2022. The popular actor couple, nicknamed ‘BinJin’ welcomed a baby boy in November 2022. Since then, Son Ye Jin has been on an unofficial break from her activities however the actress is set to return to her schedule soon.

Son Ye Jin’s update on returning

On April 27, the actress took to her Instagram to talk about her recent filming activity for an ad. In the photos, she could be seen looking happy and charming as ever, posing for the camera in two different outfits. Here’s what she said.

“Hello everyone ~~ It's been a while since I’ve greeted you

Are you doing well?

I did a shoot after a long time^^

It was an exciting and happy commercial shoot

I hope you all enjoy your spring and I hope you have healthy days!”

Son Ye Jin’s agency’s confirmation

On the same day, her agency shared that the actress will be resuming official activities, starting with a commercial. MS Team said, "Son Ye Jin has always taken good care of herself, and she's become even more interested in health after giving birth.” The news of the actress’ return and possible next project has her fans excited for more.

Recently, it was reported that Son Ye Jin accompanied her husband and actor Hyun Bin to his schedule in Japan. Her agency later confirmed the same saying that the actress was there for personal reasons, while Hyun Bin attended a fashion brand’s event. The new parents have become the favourites around the world thanks to their unparalleled chemistry and heavenly visuals. The biggest question is, will the two ever work on the same project again, giving fans another chance to be able to witness their love on screen once more? We await more updates from Son Ye Jin who is reportedly planning her upcoming work.

