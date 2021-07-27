Sonakshi Sinha on working with Reema Kagti: It was liberating to do a web series in which I have a great role

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen up on the silver screen with superstar Salman Khan in the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. Sonakshi started her career with the Dabangg franchise and the film ended up becoming a blockbuster. Sonakshi will be next seen in Ajay Devgn led patriotic tale ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ which is releasing directly on a digital platform. She has also signed a horror-comedy alongside Riteish Deshmukh titled ‘Kakuda’. Sonakshi has wrapped up the principal photography on her first web series tentatively titled ‘Fallen’, which is directed by Reema Kagti. She is playing the role of a cop.

Sonakshi Sinha in a recent chat with Bombay Times spoke about working with Reema Kagti and said, “It was liberating to do a full-blown web series in which I have a great role. I didn’t leave it because anyone would have grabbed it. I wanted to work with Reema Kagti. It was like shooting an extended film with two directors. In this case, even though both directors have different styles, they were always on the same page. Even when we resumed after lockdown, the team was on top of everything.”

Further speaking about signing a horror comedy with Riteish Deshmukh she said, “It’s a horror-comedy, that says it all! It’s a genre I haven’t been a part of before and as someone who is terrified of watching horror films, I was surprised at how the comedy element in this made me want to be a part of it so badly. I told them I want to be a part of the project as soon as I read the script. It’s a new and exciting premise for me and I am really kicked about it.”

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha shares her FIRST LOOK as a tough cop from Reema Kagti's untitled web series