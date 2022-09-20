Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja name their son 'Vayu'; Share FIRST family photo as they twin in yellow

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The duo is currently on the ninth cloud as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20th, 2022. Today, as their son has turned one month old, the new parents have finally revealed their baby boy's name. Sonam and Anand named their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and also dropped a priceless family picture their little munchkin.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress also revealed the meaning of her son's name and wrote: "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas."