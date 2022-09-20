Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja name their son 'Vayu'; Share FIRST family photo as they twin in yellow
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son on August 20, 2022.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The duo is currently on the ninth cloud as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20th, 2022. Today, as their son has turned one month old, the new parents have finally revealed their baby boy's name. Sonam and Anand named their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and also dropped a priceless family picture their little munchkin.
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress also revealed the meaning of her son's name and wrote: "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas."
Sonam added: "He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family." In the photo, Anand is seen kissing Sonam on her forehead as he held Vayu in his arms as they twinned in yellow ethnic attire.
Check out Sonam, Anand and Vayu's PIC:
Earlier today, Sonam shared a photo of Boss Baby-themed birthday cake on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you for my baby's one-month birthday cake."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.
