Sonam Kapoor sends good wishes to Delhi Crime's team post they bag an International Emmy Award; Take a look

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to laud the team of Delhi Crime. The web series won an International Emmy Award for the Best Drama series. It was led by Shefal Shah.

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime managed to bag the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series recently and the announcement has brought cheer to everyone. Celebs from Bollywood have been congratulating the team of the show on achieving the big milestone. Joining the league of the stars wishing team of Delhi Crime, Sonam Kapoor sent her love and good wishes to them on social media. The actress, who is currently spending time in Dubai with hubby Anand Ahuja, penned a note for the team.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam shared the news about Delhi Crime's win and congratulated them on their achievement. The Neerja star expressed pride as the team of the show managed to bag international recognition and shared the same on social media. Sharing the news from the International Emmy Awards Instagram handle, Sonam wrote, "What a proud moment. Congratulations to the entire team of Delhi Crime!" Several other celebs also have been congratulating the team of Delhi Crime on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and others also sent good wishes to Shefali Shah and others from the show on the achievement.

Take a look at Sonam's wish for the team:

The show was helmed by Richie Mehta and was based on the horrific 2012 gangrape case. Shefali Shah played the lead role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who is given the responsibility to nab all the criminals who committed the heinous act. Other stars who played pivotal roles in the series included Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.

