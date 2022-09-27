Sonam Kapoor shares a GLIMPSE of son Vayu as she wishes grandmother Nirmal Kapoor on her birthday
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20th, 2022. Fans were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of the newborn baby, and just a few days ago, Sonam shared an adorable family photo with Anand Ahuja and their baby boy. As their son turned one month old, the new parents finally revealed that they named their son Vayu. Now, Sonam has given fans yet another glimpse of her baby boy Vayu, as the actress wished her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor a happy birthday.
On the occasion of Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures. The first is a throwback picture that shows a young Sonam Kapoor posing with her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. The next picture is a recent one that shows Nirmal Kapoor holding baby Vayu in her arms. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay.” Check out the picture below.
Meanwhile, a week ago, Sonam Kapoor dropped an adorable family photo with their little munchkin, and revealed the meaning of her son’s name. She wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”
She further added, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”
