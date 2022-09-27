Sonam Kapoor shares a GLIMPSE of son Vayu as she wishes grandmother Nirmal Kapoor on her birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20th, 2022. Fans were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of the newborn baby, and just a few days ago, Sonam shared an adorable family photo with Anand Ahuja and their baby boy. As their son turned one month old, the new parents finally revealed that they named their son Vayu. Now, Sonam has given fans yet another glimpse of her baby boy Vayu, as the actress wished her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor a happy birthday.

On the occasion of Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures. The first is a throwback picture that shows a young Sonam Kapoor posing with her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. The next picture is a recent one that shows Nirmal Kapoor holding baby Vayu in her arms. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay.” Check out the picture below.