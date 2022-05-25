Song Geon Hee & Park Se Wan are stuck in a difficult situation in poster for new high school thriller drama

Watcha's original drama 'Ultimate Weapon Alice', which is expected with a fresh casting lineup and original story, confirmed its first release on June 24 (Fri) and released a teaser poster. It is a hardcore action romance depicting a transfer student Gyeo Wool who has to hide her identity as a killer, and Yeo Reum, a handsome boy who has ruled the school with non-violence, being chased by a criminal organization, and school life stained with blood.

The released teaser poster raises expectations for an unpredictable story development in the appearance of Gyeo Wool (Park Se Wan) and Yeo Reum (Song Kun Hee), who are sitting in school uniforms with scarred faces. In addition, a gun placed on the floor that does not suit high school students at all and the tagline 'Hardcore Action Romance' are intertwined, maximizing the genre's curiosity.

On the other hand, in 'The Ultimate Weapon Alice', Park Se Wan, who has solidified her position across various genres with her stable acting skills, plays the role of Gyeo Wool (aka Alice), a killer who hides her identity. Gyeo Wool looks like an ordinary high school student on the surface, but turns out to be a mysterious transfer student who has run away from the world of killers, raising the fun of the drama.

Yeo Reum (Song Geon Hee), a handsome boy who calms the school with non-violence, is suffering from past trauma, but meets Gyeo Wool and faces a variety of situations, such as being chased by a criminal organization. Here, actor Kim Seong Oh, who radiates an irreplaceable aura in every work, is the hidden protector of Gyeo Wool.

