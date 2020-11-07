Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young talk about working together in upcoming rom com and their on screen chemistry

Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young recently opened up about working together in the upcoming film MBC’s new drama Please Don’t Meet Him. Scroll down to see what the stars said.

With the premiere of Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young’s drama feature coming up, the duo opened up about their thoughts on working together! MBC’s new drama Please Don’t Meet Him is a rom-com featuring women who get their hands on a stethoscope with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that helps screen potential men to date. Song Ha Yoon who’s known to be an expert in the field of rom-coms, is awaited by fans worldwide to play the role of Seo Ji Sung. In the series, she will develop a relationship with Jung Kook Hee, played by Lee Jun Young. In light of their drama kicking off in just a few days, the two commented via Soompi on working together as costars.

When asked to share about her thoughts on Lee Jun Young as a costar, Song Ha Yoon replied, “Lee Jun Young is a sincere yet bright, and considerate person. Because of that, I actually had fun filming.” The film Please Don’t Meet Him will be Lee Jun Young’s first time starring in a rom-com. To him, Song Ha Yoon was someone he could depend on and receive help from.

He stated, “As always, I felt awkward at first. But as filming went on, I got to learn a lot from Song Ha Yoon. I think the way we respect and understand one another in real life influenced our on-screen dynamic. I have a lot to thank her for, so I am grateful to have had the chance to work with her. She looks after those around her really well and is a very considerate actress.”

MBC’s Please Don’t Meet Him is scheduled to release on November 10.

Credits :Soompi

