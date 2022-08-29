Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee to star in upcoming thriller project ‘The Price of Confession’? Find Out

Her agency 9 Ato Entertainment announced on August 29, "Han So Hee received an offer to appear in 'The Price of Confession' and is considering it." A source from Song Hye Kyo's agency, UAA, said, "'The Price of Confession' is one of the works under review”.

Previously, a South Korean media outlet reported exclusively that Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee would appear in Lee Eung Bok's new work. The Price of Confession' is a work depicting the bloody chronicle of two women surrounding a murder case, and director Lee Eung Bok, who directed tvN's 'Mr. Sunshine’. Attention is focused on whether Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee will work together in 'The Price of Confession'.

Song Hye Kyo gained international popularity through her leading roles in the television dramas ‘Autumn in My Heart’ (2000), ‘All In’ (2003), ‘Full House’ (2004), ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’ (2013), ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Encounter’ (2018), ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ (2021). Her film work includes ‘Hwang Jin Yi’ (2007), ‘The Grandmaster’ (2013), ‘My Brilliant Life’ (2014), and ‘The Queens’ (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine's Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of ‘The Troika,’ along with Kim Tae Hee and Jun Ji Hyun, collectively known by the blend word ‘Tae-Hye-Ji’. The success of Song's television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

Han So Hee began her career as a supporting character in the television series ‘Money Flower’ (2017), ‘100 Days My Prince’ (2018), and ‘Abyss’ (2019) before transitioning into lead roles in the JTBC series ‘The World of the Married’ (2020) and ‘Nevertheless’ (2021), and the Netflix-produced ‘My Name’ (2021). Her portrayal of Yeo Da Kyung in ‘The World of the Married’ (2020) gained her wide recognition.

