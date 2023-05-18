Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee's unbreakable bond shines through despite The Price of Confession drama setback

Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee have shown the world the strength of their friendship after recent reports about their drama falling through. Despite the setback, the bond between these talented actresses remains unshakable, leaving fans curious about the truth behind their lasting connection.

Drama plans altered, but friendship remains intact

According to a representative from Production H, the production company responsible for co-producing and casting the upcoming drama The Price of Confession (literal title), the project is currently undergoing some changes and reorganization. The representative mentioned that the drama is a significant undertaking, and they have been gathering diverse opinions to ensure its success. They expressed the need for additional time to sort out the details and promised to provide updates as soon as everything is finalized.

Amid the news regarding Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee stepping away from their roles in the drama, an interesting interaction took place on social media. Han So Hee left a brief comment on one of Song Hye Kyo's recent posts, playfully stating that Song Hye Kyo still belongs to her. In response, Song Hye Kyo reciprocated the sentiment by replying with a heart emoticon, showcasing their enduring friendship despite the unforeseen changes in their collaborative project. This heartwarming exchange between the two actresses highlights the bond they share beyond their professional commitments and demonstrates their continued support for one another.

A friendship rooted in mutual respect and camaraderie

Earlier, Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee have chosen not to be part of the much-anticipated K-drama The Price of Confession, according to an exclusive report from News1. After lengthy discussions about the production, both actresses have mutually agreed to withdraw from the project due to unresolved disagreements with the production team. Additionally, PD Shim Na Yeon, who was initially considered for the directorial role, has declined the offer. Even after the setback, the enduring friendship between Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee is a testament to the mutual respect and camaraderie they share. Their genuine bond extends beyond their professional endeavors, showcasing a friendship that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

