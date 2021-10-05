Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong look longingly at one another in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' stills

Upcoming romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' released its first glimpse of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong! For those unversed, 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' explores romance, friendship and conflict faced by four talented individuals who work in the fashion industry. The much-awaited drama will highlight and emphasize on the many different flavours of love and breakups.

Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is also a trendy and intelligent realist. While, Jang Ki Yong plays Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and popular freelancer photographer who has both brains and looks. In the new stills from the drama, the actors are looking at one another longingly, their gaze fixed on each other as the crowd surrounding them slips into oblivion! Another still captures the two of them standing together beneath a single umbrella in the pouring rain. Just by locking eyes, Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk convey the many shades of love, heart-fluttering excitement and affection.

You can check out the stills below:

/mvs/ still cuts Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong di Now We Are Breaking Up pic.twitter.com/TcaAQmq3bm — Movie Menfess (@moviemenfes) October 5, 2021

The drama also stars Girl's Day's Yura, EXO's Sehun, Kim Joo Heon, Choi Hee Seo and Nam Ki Ae. Viewers can expect a charming, never seen before romance between lead actors Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo's first time pairing as well as the camaraderie the rest of the cast members share. The upcoming Friday-Saturday drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' will premiere in November following the conclusion of 'One the Woman.'

