Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Bin receive offer to star in mystery thriller The Dark Nuns, sequel to The Priests

Song Hye Kyo is gearing up to grace the silver screen once again, marking her return after a remarkable 9-year break. Reportedly, she is set to take on the role of a nun in the upcoming movie The Dark Nuns, where she'll be joined by the talented Jeon Yeo Been. Both are prepared for the first filming of The Dark Nuns, in which they are expected to display their powerful womanhood.

About The Dark Nuns

The Dark Nuns is a follow-up to the movie Black Priests, featuring Kim Yun Seok and Kang Dong Won, which premiered in November 2015. The original film was based on the 2007 short The 12th Assistant Priest. It focused on Father Kim and Deacon Choi undertaking an exorcism to help a girl after a hit-and-run accident. It attracted attention for its rare portrayal of exorcism in domestic movies and drew in about 5.44 million viewers.

The new film, The Dark Nuns, is a female-centric version of The Priests, shifting the focus from priests to nuns. According to a source from Song Hye Kyo’s agency UAA, they mentioned, “Song Hye Kyo is considering the offer to star in the movie The Dark Nuns.” Likewise, Jeon Yeo Been’s agency Management mmm stated, “Jeon Yeo Been is positively considering the offer to star in The Dark Nuns.”

Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in lead roles

If Song Hye Kyo confirms the role, it will appear on the silver screen after 9 years. She is known for her versatile acting and her recent work on Netflix's The Glory. Looking for roles with more depth than her typical melodrama, she is positively considering the role. After a lengthy hiatus, Song Hye Kyo rumoured to be back with a bang, embarking on a unique and challenging role as a nun. Her return to the silver screen has already ignited excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo Been, who demonstrated incredible acting prowess in Sinful Girl, has built an impressive filmography across various genres and characters. From Night in Paradise to Cobweb, she has solidified her position as a celebrated actor in Chungmuro. Now, aiming to explore the occult genre for the first time since her debut, she's set to venture into new territory with The Dark Nuns, further enriching her career.

