Song Hye Kyo, Bae Suzy said to have worn jewelry worth Rs 1 and 1.2 Cr at 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

Song Hye Kyo and Bae Suzy made headlines for their amazing achievements at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023. The two Korean stars looked fabulous in their dreamy attires but let's talk about the Jewelry they wore on the auspicious occasion. According to a Korean media report, Song Hye Kyo and Bae Suzy's pieces of jewelry are estimated to be worth millions of Korean won which left netizens in shock.

Song Hye Kyo's Jewelry

Song Hye Kyo won the Blue Dragon's Choice Award (Daesang- Grand Prize) for her exceptionally amazing performance in the Netflix K-drama the glory. She wore Chaumet's necklace and earrings as she is an ambassador for the luxury brand. Her elegant attire was complimented by earrings to be estimated worth 26.3 million KRW (approximately 16 Lakh INR) with a beautiful necklace worth 115 million KRW (approximately 74 Lakh INR). Song Hye Kyo also wore a ring worth 15.5 million KRW (approximately 9 Lakh rupees) rounding up to around 156.8 million KRW (approximately 1 Crore INR).

Bae Suzy's Jewelry

The Anna actress Bae Suzy took home the Best Actress Award at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 for her remarkable performance in the K-drama. It is said that Suzy wore a silver gown along with jewelry worth around 200 million KRW (approximately 1.29 crores INR). It is estimated that the necklace she wore was worth 150 million KRW (approximately 95 Lakh INR). Suzy's earrings are worth around (34 Lakh INR).

About Bae Suzy and Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo is a veteran Korean actress who has starred in K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, Full House, Autumn in My Heart; Now, We're Breaking Up, and many more. Song Hye Kyo last appeared in the K-drama The Glory where she illustrated the character of Moon Dong Eun who was brutally bullied by her high school classmates. Moon Dong Eun grew up to take revenge against these bullies and Song Hye Kyo was praised by Korean and International audiences for her notable performance. Bae Suzy is a singer-turned-actor, She appeared in some amazing K-dramas like Uncontrollably Fond, Dream High, While You Were Sleeping, and Vagabond. Bae Suzy previously appeared in Anna where she portrayed the role of Yumi whose lies led her to live two people's lives, she received immense love for her acting in the series.

