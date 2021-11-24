Song Hye Kyo continues her reign as most buzzworthy drama actor; 'The Red Sleeve' rules over drama list

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' star Song Hye Kyo reigned over the actor rankings at number 1 for the second consecutive week. Her co-star Jang Ki Yong came in at number 4, while 'Now We Are Breaking Up' ranked number 3 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas. Meanwhile, 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' ranked third on the most buzzworthy drama list.

For the second consecutive week, 'The Red Sleeve' topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. For those uninitiated, the company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon. In addition to 'The Red Sleeve' remaining number 1 on the list of most buzz-worthy dramas, stars Lee Se Young and 2PM’s Lee Junho came in at number 3 and number 7 respectively on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members this week.

Not just that, 'The Red Sleeve' and SBS’ 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' are locked in a close race for viewership ratings! 'The Red Sleeve' reached a new all-time high in viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent, marking a new personal record for the drama. Also, 'Now We Are Breaking Up' rose to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, defending its title as the most-watched drama in its time slot. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

