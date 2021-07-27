Song Hye Kyo gives sneak peek of upcoming romance drama, 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' opposite Jang Ki Yong

Jang Ki Yong may have broken many hearts by announcing his military enlistment yesterday, but we have the perfect remedy to soothe your aching heart! Song Hye Kyo took to her personal Instagram account to share an update about her upcoming drama, 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' opposite Jang Ki Yong! In the 'black and white' photo, we can see Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo, seated together, photographed in a candid moment.

The picture is titled 'Photography Studio' and captioned "Yoon Jae Guk & Ha Young Eun,” and the drama title is added as a hashtag. Although their faces aren’t shown, the photo previews the actors’ strong chemistry. Jang Ki Yong will play the male lead Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and popular freelancer photographer, blessed with both, beauty and brains. Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo will portray Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label. She is smart and fashionable but rooted in reality. Although their faces aren’t shown, the photo previews the actors’ strong chemistry!

You can check Song Hye Kyo's post below:

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' portrays various stories about love and relationships that occur in the fashion industry. It will depict the bitterness of a breakup and the emotional turmoil an individual goes through as a result of that. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is penned by Je In, who previously wrote the drama, Misty. Now, We Are Breaking Up will be directed by Lee Gil Bok, who previously worked on My Love From the Star, Vagabond, and Dr Romantic 2. The drama will begin filming in April and is scheduled to air via SBS in the second half of this year.

