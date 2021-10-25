Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong adorn somber expressions in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ character posters

The sweet yet salty drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up', with the main characters- 'farewell' and 'love', will be released on November 12. The character posters of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong capture the deep emotion and expressive power of the two actors as well as the affectionate atmosphere of love that the two will bring in the drama.

At the center of the public's expectations for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up', there are two main characters, Song Hye Kyo (Ha Young Eun) and Jang Ki Yong (Yoon Jae Guk), who fall in love in the drama. Like the two actors who predicted the greatest visual chemistry ever since the casting news was announced, they boast a dazzling match for each content released such as teaser posters and teaser notices. In addition, the characters played by each actor are also known to be attractive, raising expectations even more.

In the character poster, Song Hye Kyo is sitting alone by the window on a rainy day. Her eyes contain various emotions such as love, trembling, and hesitation. Also, “I am now.. scared” suggests that Song Hye Kyo is shaking in front of the approaching love in the drama. The presence of Song Hye Kyo, who expressed so many emotions with one glance, is admirable.

Jang Ki Yong's more mature charm is also impressive. In the character poster, Jang Ki Yong seems to be in deep thought with a camera in both hands. Instead of a boyish smile, Jang Ki Yong, who holds his emotions in an expressionless face. The words, “How do you know without going there?” adds whimsicality to the character of Jang Ki Yong.

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' fall into irresistible love and the character posters captures the emotions of a man and a woman in front of love that may shake their entire life, but inevitably fall into love. We are curious and are looking forward to the drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’, which has driven such an emotional storm with just a poster that caught the moment.

