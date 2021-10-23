Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong are caught between love & destiny in romantic teaser for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

SBS shared a new teaser video for the upcoming office-romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up', starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is a realistic romance drama about love and breakups, which can be both fiery and bittersweet. Song Hye Kyo will star as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong will star as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer.

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong portray realistic love and breakups in this second teaser, which will intrigue you from the first frame itself. The newly released teaser for the drama begins with an intriguing glimpse into Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk’s work lives. Ha Young Eun is distressed and overwhelmed with the mounting work pressure on her. At one point, a fully soaked Ha Young Eun exclaims that she lost everything because of love once before, and doesn't wish to go through that again.

On the other hand, Yoon Jae Guk seems a lot more relaxed and cheerful, enjoying his work as a freelance photographer. He remarks that fate arrives while wearing the mask of coincidence. If one lets it pass by, then it’s a coincidence, but if they take hold of it, then it’s their destiny!

Finally, Ha Young Eun confesses that the ordinary romance she always craved is knocking on her door in the form of Yoon Jae Guk! It is left to be seen if she falls for this handsome photographer or chooses another path in life!

You can check out the teaser below:

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' will premiere on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on SBS drama.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong convey love & longing in new teaser video for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.