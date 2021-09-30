Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong & cast of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' share a glimpse from their table read

Upcoming SBS drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong has shared a look into the script reading that took place in April! Writer Je In, PD Lee Gil Bok and the main cast Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Heon, Park Hyo Joo, Yoon Na Moo, Yoon Jung Hee, Joo Jin Mo, Cha Hwa Yeon, and more were in attendance for the table read.

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' explores romance, friendship and conflict faced by four talented individuals who work in the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo will play Ha Young Eun, manager of the design team at a fashion label who is stylish, keeps up to date with trends and is an intelligent realist. Song Hye Kyo immersed herself into the character, portraying the complex emotions Ha Young Eun faces with admirable ease and elan. On the other hand, Jang Ki Yong portrays the character of Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and popular freelancer photographer who is blessed with good looks and intelligence. Jang Ki Yong showed everyone why he was the best choice for the character as he portrayed the character's interesting tendency to deal with love in a way that is unbothered at times, careful at others, and passionate sometimes.

Choi Hee Seo plays Hwang Chi Sook, the director of the fashion label’s design team who appears extravagant on the outside but hides loneliness on the inside. Kim Joo Heon essays the role of CEO Seok Do Hoon, the head of a PR company.

You can check pictures from the table read below:

Song Hye Kyo is finally back!!! SBS drama NowWeAreBreakingUp script reading photos.SongHyeKyo pic.twitter.com/mPEY7Xsp00 — ladysong (@ladysong14) September 30, 2021

The table read was the first time the entire cast gathered together, with everyone playing their part with enthusiasm. Anticipation only rises further as the drama is said to have started on the right foot. Viewers can expect a charming, never seen before romance between lead actors Jang Ki Yong and Song Hye Kyo's first time pairing as well as the camaraderie the rest o the cast members share.

Friday-Saturday drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' will premiere in November following the conclusion of 'One the Woman.'

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Still cuts from Song Hye Kyo’s comeback drama Now We Are Breaking Up attract a hot response upon release

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.