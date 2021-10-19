Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong convey love & longing in new teaser video for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's passionate romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is premiering on November 12 and we have already begun the countdown for this in our hearts! The drama will highlight the many different flavours of love and breakups. Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is also a trendy and intelligent realist. Jang Ki Yong plays Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and popular freelancer photographer who has both brains and looks.

On October 19, the drama released a new teaser for the drama with the two leads Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong. The teaser begins with Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk locking eyes in the rain. Sharing one umbrella together, the two exchange a whirlwind of emotions as they convey love and longing through their eyes in the rain. The teaser highlights the message that breaking up is just another part of the process of loving rather than saying farewell.

The teaser focuses once more on Ha Young Eun, who is misty-eyed and about to burst into tears. She fades away, and Yoon Jae Guk appears standing alone with the umbrella they once used together. Eventually, he stops looking at where Ha Young Eun once stood and turns around. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' will premiere on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) following the conclusion of 'One the Woman.'

You can watch the video below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong preview a sweet romance in upcoming office drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.