Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong exchange an intense gaze in a special poster for ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’

The world awaits the sizzling chemistry to unfold between Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong who have taken up the roles of Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk, respectively. ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ has premised a fashion world that deals with the struggles of those working under the constant pressure in it.

Ha Young Eun is a realist who believes in herself and puts her career first. She is the team leader at the fashion department of ‘The One’ and wishes to succeed in her role. Yoon Jae Guk is a wealthy, successful and facially gifted freelance photographer whose paths cross those of Ha Young Eun’s, on multiple occasions. He develops one-sided feelings for the lady and tries to pursue her but is met with strong resistance.

The special poster shows the triumph of his attempts as the two are locked in a gaze that could melt most frozen ponds. The high tension and loving exchange of an embrace between the leads have fans anticipating the turn of events in the story that promises affection, breakups and more.

The OST lineup poster featuring Davichi, LeeHi and various other artists has also been released.

EXO’s Sehun has also been roped in for a role, playing the son of the CEO of ‘The One’ and a new employee at the company. Meanwhile, Girl’s Day’s Yura will play the part of Hye Rin, a celebrity boasting a soaring social media following. Other characters that define the story were introduced in the latest highlight clip of the show, featuring Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Heon, Park Hyo Joo and Yoon Na Moo.

‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is slated to premiere on November 12.

