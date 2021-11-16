Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong lead most buzzworthy drama actors list; 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' tops drama rankings

It seems the new 'Friday-Saturday' dramas are raking in the rating moolah for sure! 'Now, We are Breaking Up' stars Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, as well as MBC's 'The Red Sleeve Cuff,' are leading this week's most buzzworthy actor and drama rankings respectively! According to the listings released by Good Data Corporation from November 7 to 13, the lead actors of SBS' 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong are leading the most buzzworthy drama actors list.

Song Hye Kyo took first place, followed by Jang Ki Yong at the second spot. The duo surpassed the reign of 'One the Woman' star Honey Lee who dominated the spot for several weeks. The realistic romance drama portrays love, breakups and relationships in the realistic and contemporary world of glamour and fashion as Ha Yougn Eun (Song Hye Kyo) and Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong) navigate through their personal feelings and emotions. The drama ranked second on the list of the most buzzworthy dramas with 15.8 percent.

'The Red Sleeve Cuff' capped Jun Ji Hyun starrer 'Jirisan' as the most buzzworthy drama with 15.26 percent, as cited by Good Data Corporation. Lead actress Lee Se Young, who stars as Seong Deok Im, later Royal Noble Consort Ui, ranked fourth in the list. While, leading man Lee Junho, who plays Yi San, later King Jeongjo, ranked seventh on the same list. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

