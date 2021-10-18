Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong preview a sweet romance in upcoming office drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The adorable posters released in conjunction with the release of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong are making our hearts flutter! SBS' new office romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' released three new posters for the drama. The upcoming drama highlights the different flavours of love and breakups. Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is also a trendy and intelligent realist. Jang Ki Yong plays Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and popular freelancer photographer who has both brains and looks.

The new poster captures the heart-fluttering romantic chemistry between Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk. The poster showcases love and breakups in a rather interesting manner. The three new posters highlight the process of love and breakups in reverse order. The first poster makes viewers think of breakups with a black-and white-photo of Ha Young Eun, which has been burned by someone, and two abandoned couple rings.

The next poster is a couple picture of Yoon Jae Guk and Ha Young Eun together. It depicts how couples create memories together. Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk smile brightly as they hold hands while exuding sweet romance and affection, portraying how every moment spent with a significant other becomes a happy memory. The heartwarming photo builds the anticipation for their upcoming romance.

In the final poster, Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk convey the heart-fluttering beginning of true love. Yoon Jae Guk is full of excitement as he holds up a camera, and Ha Young Eun shyly reciprocates with similar feelings, drawing anticipation for how their romance begins.

You can check out the posters below:

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' will premiere on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on SBS.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ Teaser OUT: What’s the fate of Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong’s love?

Are you excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.