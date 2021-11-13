Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong starrer 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' premieres to amazing viewership ratings

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' achieved the highest viewership ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama to air last night. The first episode of the new series scored an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent and a peak of 8.4 percent. Also, Park Hyung Sik sent some flowers to Song Hye Kyo on the premiere of her new drama.

Despite facing stiff competition from 'Now We Are Breaking Up,' 'The Red Sleeve' also made a promising start, earning an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent and a peak of 8.0 percent for its first episode. Meanwhile, even amidst these two new drama premieres, tvN’s new drama 'Happiness' which airs in an overlapping time slot at 10:40 pm managed to reach a new all-time high in viewership. The third episode of the apocalyptic thriller starring Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo scored an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent and a peak of 4.4 percent, marking the drama’s highest ratings yet.

Additionally, 'Happiness' took first place in its time slot across all cable channels among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 2.0 percent and a peak of 2.5 percent.

Speaking of Park Hyung Sik, the talented star showed off his sweet and generous side by sending some special flowers to congratulate Song Hye Kyo on the premiere of her new drama! Song Hye Kyo revealed this on her Instagram stories and thanked him for this kind gesture. Fans of the actors joked that the actors are now going to indulge in a friendly competition, considering their drama timings overlap!

