Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong transform into stylish professionals in new stills from 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The much-awaited romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' released the first set of individual stills for Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong starrer 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. In the new stills, Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong transform into stylish career professionals, immersing themselves in their characters.

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' explores romance, friendship and conflict faced by four talented individuals who work in the fashion industry. The much-awaited drama will highlight and emphasize on the many different flavours of love and breakups. Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is also a trendy and intelligent realist. While, Jang Ki Yong plays Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and popular freelancer photographer who has both brains and looks.

In the new stills, Song Hye Kyo flawlessly transforms into Ha Young Eun, who loves her job and gives her best. As the team leader at a fashion label, Ha Young Eun shows off a great sense of style with outfits that are both classy yet comfortable. She is a successful career woman in her 30s, trendy and intelligent realist.

You can check out her stills below: