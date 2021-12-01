Song Hye Kyo & Jun Ji Hyun break the glass ceiling by charging THIS amount per episode

It is a man's world they say, however, these women know how to claim their rightful throne and shatter the glass ceiling, and how! It is safe to say that Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun are two of South Korea’s top actresses, and every drama or film they touch becomes a classic hit! Regarded as two of the greatest female superstars of the country, their brand power and reach is unparalleled.

According to the publication Chosun, both Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun have reportedly broken a record with their high K-Drama appearance fees. The publication reported that the two actresses, who both play the female lead in their series, are being paid a whopping ₩200 million per episode. Song Hye Kyo is currently starring in SBS' 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' opposite Jang Ki Yong, while Jun Ji Hyun is headlining tvN's 'Jirisan' alongside Ju Ji Hoon. Since both of their respective K-Dramas have 16 episodes each, based on the mathematical calculation it can be said that Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun will be receiving approximately KRW 3.20 billion for their productions.

Song Hye Kyo, who last starred in the drama 'Encounter' received ₩100 million for the drama and has upped her appearance fees by 50 percent in the last three years. While, Jun Ji Hyun's last major outing in a cable TV drama was 'Legend Of The Blue Sea', charged ₩100 million per episode back then and has upped her appearance fees exponentially in the past couple of years.

The wage gap between male and female actors in South Korea still cuts a shocking figure with Kim Soo Hyun receiving ₩500 million per episode for his appearance in Coupang Play's 'One Ordinary Day', Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun’s record-breaking salaries are definitely on their way to closing that gap. We stan powerful queens!

