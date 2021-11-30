Song Hye Kyo & Lee Do Hyun CONFIRMED as leads for The King: Eternal Monarch writer’s next

It seems as though the stars are aligning once again! Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun have been roped in for a couple of fantastic roles in a story we are sure will become another masterpiece series. Helmed by the very capable Kim Eun Sook who has worked on numerous highly successful K-dramas, ‘The Glory’ is set to begin filming in January 2022.

Produced as a Netflix original, ‘The Glory’ has been defined as a revenge thriller drama. It stars Song Hye Kyo in the main role of Dong Eun, a girl who had to give up her aspirations because of school violence. She grows up with a dream of challenging the job of an architect but has to eventually take on being a teacher after the continued bullying against her. After dropping out, she becomes the homeroom teacher of her perpetrator’s child and plots her revenge.

Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun will be playing Joo Yeo Jung, a key aspect of the vengeance that will be planned by Dong Eun. He is carefree and loving, belonging to a wealthy family and decides to not just be her “prince charming”.

Writer Kim Eun Sook has been a pioneer in the K-drama romance scene by producing wonderful pieces like ‘Lovers in Paris’, ‘Secret Garden’, ‘The Heirs’ to ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ aka ‘Goblin’, ‘Mr. Sunshine’ and most recently ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’.

‘The Glory’ will be shot after the promotions for Song Hye Kyo’s ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ and Lee Do Hyun’s filming for ‘Melancholia’ are completed.

