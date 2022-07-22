Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun & more confirmed as main cast for Netflix’s new revenge drama ‘The Glory’

Netflix Korea revealed writer Kim Eun Sook, and director Ahn Gil Ho have confirmed their production of 'The Glory' and released the casting lineup. ‘The Glory' is a work depicting the story of a woman whose soul was crushed by violence in her childhood, the desperate revenge that she carefully prepared for her whole life, and the story of those who fall into the whirlpool.

Kim Eun Sook wrote dramas such as 'The King: Eternal Monarch', 'Mr. Sunshine', 'Goblin', 'Descendants of the Sun', 'The Heirs', 'A Gentleman's Dignity', 'Secret Garden', 'Lovers in Paris', etc. The news that writer Kim Eun Sook is preparing for a revenge drama, not a romance, as her next work, has gathered attention.

The casting is also gorgeous as Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il have been confirmed to appear. Song Hye Kyo, who shows delicate and in-depth acting such as 'Now, We Are Breaking Up', ‘Encounter’, 'Descendants of the Sun', and 'That Winter, The Wind Blows', takes on the role of Moon Dong Eun who was a victim of terrible school violence and plans to avenge her by risking her life for both the perpetrators and bystanders. Expectations are added to Song Hye Kyo's radical transformation, who challenged her first revenge genre drama as Moon Dong Eun, who has endured the dark nights without a single point of light due to anger and hatred.

Following the Netflix series 'Sweet Home', 'Youth in May' and 'Melancholia', Lee Do Hyun, who is continuing the trend with solid acting skills, plays Joo Yeo Jung, who has a secret story. Lee Do Hyun , who showed amazing characters as he grew better and better in each work, raises curiosity about how to portray Joo Yeo Jung, who hides his complex inner side behind his bright appearance.

Im Ji Yeon, who has shown a wide acting spectrum by changing her image into various characters such as the dramas 'Rose Mansion', 'Welcome 2 Life', the movie 'Fluid Fugitive', and 'Tazza: One-Eyed Jack', is the initiator of school violence in the past. She took on the role of Park Yeon Jin, who has lived a life that looks perfect without her shadow, becomes a fierce person and fights to protect her precious things from the shadows of the past that tighten her neck.

Yeom Hye Ran , who has shown excellent characters and presence in dramas 'Wonderful Rumors', 'When the Camellia Blooms', 'Live', movies like 'Special Song', and 'Light and Iron', plays an active role as Kang Hyun Nam, another victim of violence. Hyun Nam, who had to stop constant domestic violence to protect her child, proposes a complicity to Dong Eun.

Park Sung Hoon, who made his mark with the dramas 'Psychopath Diary', 'Justice', and 'My Only One', takes on the role of Jun Jae Joon, who destroyed Dong Eun's life with Yeon Jin, and presents a strong character once again. Jun Jae Joon adjusts the tension of the drama as a character who believes in the wealth of the family and lives freely.

Jung Sung Il, the husband of Yeonjin and the owner of Jaepyeong Construction, is active in dramas and musicals such as ‘Moonshine’, ‘Bad and Crazy’, ‘Postpartum Care Center’, and ‘Secret Forest 2’. Ha Do Yeong, the representative of Jaepyeong Construction is caught in Dong Eun's trap designed for a long time and faces a Pandora's box that threatens the happiness of his family.

