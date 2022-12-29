Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun starrer The Glory: 5 reasons to look forward to the revenge series

The Glory , a new revenge thriller series coming on Netflix, has been the talk of the community for its unmatched visuals, exemplary cast and a satisfying story that will leave us speechless. There have been many revenge K-Dramas, in 2022 alone but, this one has a different air around it- maybe because it has one person who lost her entire life because of a group of bullies and she just waited behind the curtain for years till they reached the top to bring them down.

First episode date: 30 December 2022

Number of episodes: 8

Program creator: Kim Eun Sook

Network: Netflix

Language: Korean

Genre: Revenge

‘An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind’ is a popular sentiment for non-violence but it is more about feeling incomplete without destroying the people who caused the most amount of suffering, that’s how Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) felt when she embarked on a journey to get even with the people who marred her school experience for their own twisted pleasure. The drama depicts the story of a woman whose soul was shattered by violence in her childhood and the desperate revenge she prepared meticulously for her entire life and those who fall into the vortex.

Here are some reasons to look forward to the drama:-

The true message of the drama:

In the flow of revenge, retribution, and destruction, it seems that there is no need for phrases. Writer Kim Eun Sook included the reason in the process of unraveling the code for private revenge in the Netflix K-Drama. There is neither the purpose of the so-called “harm” of stamping, nor the reason for the “damage” of being stamped. They just hurt to look . And because she went into the gaze of the victim, she got used to the feeling of hurt. This process was terribly straightforward and brutal beyond imagination.

Song Hye Kyo as Moon Dong Eun:

The victim here is Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) and the perpetrator is Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon) and her group of five. For Moon Dong Eun, the 'polar night' without light is everything in the world, a life where the sun never rises and there is only night. Dong Eun was getting used to the violence of Yeonjin's gang at some point and no one was helping. A single mother who used to be a waitress has long since she abandoned herself. 'Protection' is a luxury for her, a waste of time really. Dong Eun feels like a conspicuous and abandoned person in the world.

The stark difference between Moon Dong Eun and Yeon Jin's gang:

Yeonjin and her gang. To them, the world is the 'white night'. Neither day nor night, darkness does not exist in their world. So they are unstoppable right from the start. In the darkness of light that seems to devour everything, Yeon Jin and her gang focus only on destroying the darkness. There is no reason or purpose. They are the light that has everything, and the opposite darkness is the beings who cannot ask why they are just and reasonable even if they destroy them. After destroying someone like that, they just chose Dong Eun as the target of another destruction. Dong Eun was being destroyed little by little day by day until she was completely reduced to powder.

Netflix's K-Drama series is about revenge which is a very private thing since it is personal. In fact, the word private revenge doesn't even fit. If revenge is interpreted as 'hot' , the word 'empathy' is dosed in some way. So, the revenge of 'The Glory' rather maintains a cold spot that is so cold that the whole body is burnt. If Dong Eun's revenge feels extremely cold, it should be interpreted as a signal that the emotions are boiling and exploding in the extremely private realm where she eventually found the most desperate method.

Im Ji Yeon as Park Yeon Jin:

Im Ji Yeon took on the role of Park Yeon Jin, who presented Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) with nightmare-like pain. From the moment she was born, Yeon Jin put everything under her feet and lived a life like a 'white night' where darkness never came. Im Ji Yeon, who first challenged the villain role as Yeon Jin, the ringleader who used harsh violence against Dong Eun, fully agreed with writer Kim Eun Sook's words, "There will be no reason or beautification for Yeon Jin's evil deeds and malice."

The villains of the drama:

Dong Eun's meticulous plan for revenge targets Yeon Jin and everyone who harassed her. Jeon Jae Joon (Park Sung Hoon), Isara (Kim Hieora), Choi Hye Jung (Cha Ju Young), and Son Myeong Oh (Kim Gun Woo) are also perpetrators who use violence without guilt. Even within the perpetrator group, the ranks that are divided show their mean and servile bare faces. Their high school days, when all the tragedies began, were Jung Ji So (young Moon Dong Eun), Shin Ye Eun (young Park Yeonjin), Song Byeong Geun (young Jeon Jae Joon), Bae Kang Hee (young Lee Sara), Song Ji Woo (young Choi Hye Jung), and Seo Woo Hyuk (young Choi Hye Jeong) played an active role.

ALSO READ: Kang Soo Yeon’s Jung_E poster OUT: Here are some best Korean Netflix movies to watch

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the drama? Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.