Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun’s The Glory tops Non-English TV category on Netflix; 10th week in most-watched list

Song Hye Kyo became the jury, judge and executioner in the revenge-driven drama ‘The Glory’ where she played Moon Dong Eun, a girl bullied in her high school making her drop out and resort to drawing a revenge plan that lasts all her early life. The show also has a star cast of Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il, which added to its charm as they executed their roles perfectly well. Now, a month later since the show’s part 2 had its premiere and the audience is still into it.

The Glory on Netflix’s Non-English TV category

As per the latest list of most watched shows on the OTT platform Netflix, the Korean original series ‘The Glory’ has found itself topping the Non-English TV category once again. The showrunners have shared that the Kim Eun Sook-penned and Ahn Gil Ho-directed show was watched a whopping 18.57 million hours, almost one million more hours than the next in line, the Taiwanese drama ‘Copycat Killer’. Interestingly, it also marks the vengeance-filled drama’s 10th week in the Top 10 list from when it first premiered on December 30, 2022.

Korean dramas on most watched list

Netflix’s list also further showcased how the interest in Korean shows was as massive as ever as the legal drama ‘Divorce Attorney Shin’ which ended its course over the past weekend after a 6-week run, grabbed the 5th spot, marking its second week in the Top 10 list. Moreover, romance thriller, ‘Crash Course in Romance’ recorded its own tenth week on the list by ranking at an impressive No.6. The former was watched for 9.2 million hours with the latter nudging up to 8.3 million hours of its own.

About The Glory

Moon Dong Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo is the protagonist aiming for revenge on her high school bullies played by Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Cha Joo Young, Kim Gun Woo, and Kim Hieora. She is joined by Lee Do Hyun who decides to help her and develops a romantic relationship with her on the way. Park Sung Il plays the role of Lim Ji Yeon’s husband who gets caught in the mess and tries to save his daughter. Meanwhile, Yeom Hye Ran seeks her own revenge against her domestic-abuser husband.

