Song Hye Kyo, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Honey and Kim So Yeon bag Daesang nominations for ‘2021 SBS Drama Awards’

On December 27th, SBS announced the nominees for the grand prize through the official website of the '2021 SBS Drama Awards'. Kim So Yeon, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Je Hoon and Lee Honey were named on the candidate list. Kim So Yeon played the villain Cheon Seo Jin in the 'Penthouse' series. Cheon Seo Jin , who gets what he wants no matter what, left a deep impression on the viewers with his mad eyes and chirping voice.

Song Hye Kyo is meeting the public through 'Now, We're Breaking Up'. Ha Young Eun, who is a professional in both work and love, is played by the beautiful and versatile actress. Song Hye Kyo has drawn attention with her romantic relationship with Jang Ki Yong. Lee Je Hoon appeared in ‘Taxi Driver' as Kim Do Gi. Kim Do Gi showed strong charisma as a taxi driver for Rainbow Transport, a taxi company for revenge. Lee Je Hoon portrayed Kim Do Gi with his stable acting skills.

Lee Honey drew attention by playing two roles in 'One the Woman'. He delicately portrayed the characters of prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na.

The SBS Drama Awards, also known as SBS Awards Festival, is an awards ceremony presented annually by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) for outstanding achievements in Korean dramas aired on its network. It is held annually on December 31. The highest honor of the ceremony is the ‘Grand Prize’ or Daesang, awarded to the best actor or actress of the year. Meanwhile, '2021 SBS Drama Awards' will be broadcast on December 31st at 9 PM.

ALSO READ: The Uncanny Counter’s Jung Won Chang to join Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi in tvN’s upcoming historical series?

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

Who do you think will win the Daesang? Let us know in the comments below.