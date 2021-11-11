Song Hye Kyo looks resplendent in newly released stills from 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

There is one day left until Song Hye Kyo’s return to the small screen, and honestly, we cannot wait! SBS' latest romance drama showcases a realistic take on love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo will star as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong will star as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.

Song Hye Kyo looks resplendent in the newly released stills from the drama. Known for her exquisite beauty, Song Hye Kyo channels her feelings and frustrations in her character, who is determined, practical and ambitious with no time and inclination towards love and romance, until Jang Ki Yong's Yoon Jae Guk changes her mind. With her deep emotional spectrum and detailed acting, Song Hye Kyo will portray a romance more relatable than ever.

You can check out the video below:

A little more about the story - Song Hye Kyo's Ha Young Eun is a practical and realistic kind of person who believes in herself and puts her career first. She is the team leader at the fashion department of ‘The One’ and wishes to succeed in her role. Her life is seemingly perfect, till of course enters the man of her dreams - Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and successful freelance photographer whose paths cross those of Ha Young Eun’s, on multiple occasions. He develops one-sided feelings for the lady and tries to pursue her but is met with strong resistance.

'Now We Are Breaking Up' also stars EXO's Sehun and Girl's Day Yura in lead roles. ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is slated to premiere on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

