Song Hye Kyo pens sweet note to thank fans for birthday love; Delivers moving recital of Lang Leav’s love poem

Song Hye Kyo celebrated her birthday over the weekend. While she was showered with wishes, she dropped a video wherein she is heard reciting Lang Leav’s love poem Stardust.

Song Hye Kyo celebrated her 40th birthday on November 22. The Encounter actress turned 40 over the weekend. On the occasion, Song Hye Kyo was flooded with birthday wishes from friends and fans. Shortly after the celebrations came to an end, Song Hye Kyo took to her Instagram Stories and penned a sweet "thank you" note, expressing her gratitude for all the wishes she received over the weekend. She wrote, "Thanks to everyone's birthday wishes I was able to spend a very happy and thoughtful birthday."

The actress added, "I hope everyone stays safe and I will pray that you and your family's hearts will always stay warm. Thank you again for the birthday wishes!" Song Hye Kyo penned the note against a picture of herself, wandering in the snow. The picture features in the video of a love poem recital.

Around her birthday, Song Hye Kyo posted a 3-minute video wherein montages of her walking through the snow are seen while she recites Lang Leav's poem Stardust.

Check out the poem below:

If you came to me

with a face

I have not seen,

with a name

I have never heard,

I would still know you.

Even if centuries separated us,

I would still feel you.

Somewhere

between the sand and the stardust,

through every collapse and creation,

there is a pulse

that echoes of you and I.

When we leave this world,

we give up all our possessions

and our memories.

Love is the only thing

we take with us.

It is all we carry

from one life to the next.

You can hear the recital here.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo reveals her thoughts about love and friendship after her agency debunked Hyun Bin dating rumours

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×