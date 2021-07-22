Song Hye Kyo to reunite with 'Descendants Of The Sun' PD Lee Eung Bok for a new mystery thriller? Find out NOW

K-drama fans, brace yourselves, Song Hye Kyo may be reuniting with director Lee Eung Bok of 'Descendants of the Sun'! On July 22, Newsen reported that Song Hye Kyo had decided to star in director Lee Eung Bok’s upcoming drama. An industry source revealed to Newsen that Song Hye Kyo has given a verbal agreement to the new mystery thriller project!

Also, if the potential reunion news doesn't excite you enough, it is also revealed that the new mystery-thriller drama will present a new side of the actress to the audiences! Song Hye Kyo previously worked with Lee Eung Bok in the 2016 hit romance drama, Descendants Of The Sun opposite Song Joong Ki. Lee Eung Bok is an ace PD and has directed several hit K-dramas including The Guardian: Lonely and Great God aka Goblin, Mr Sunshine and Sweet Home. This collaboration looks super exciting and we cannot wait for the official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo has been confirmed to star in some interesting dramas in the latter half of the year! Song Hye Kyo will be headlining SBS' office-romance drama, 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' opposite Jang Ki Yong. The cast also includes EXO's Sehun and Girl's Day's Yura in important roles. Also, Song Hye Kyo is reuniting with her 'Descendants Of The Sun' writer Kim Eun Seok for a new drama titled, 'The Glory'. We cannot wait to see more of Song Hye Kyo in the coming year!

