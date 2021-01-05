Song Hye Kyo reunites with Descendants Of The Sun screenwriter for a new drama; Filming to start in late 2021

It has been reported that Song Hye Kyo has been signed as the lead of an upcoming drama penned by Kim Eun Sook. The screenwriter has worked on Descendants of the Sun, The Heirs, The King: Eternal Monarch and Goblin in the past.

After she reunited with Lee Min Ho, from The Heirs, and Kim Go Eun, from Goblin, screenwriter Kim Eun Sook is set to reunite with another star who featured in her shows in the past. It has been reported that Song Hye Kyo, who starred in Kim Eun Sook-penned Descendants of the Sun has been signed on to lead the writer's upcoming drama. An industry insider informed Ilgan Sports that Kim Eun Sook is working on a new drama which will be going on floors in a few months.

The source added that the drama will air either by the end of this year or the first half of 2022. "Song Hye Kyo was chosen for the lead role,” the insider added. The drama is produced by Hwa&Dam Pictures and Studio Dragon, who were also attached to Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch. Hwa&Dam Pictures has also previously produced Kim Eun Sook's shows, including The Heirs, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin and Mr Sunshine. Meanwhile, Studio Dragon has been associated with Crash Landing on You.

The Song Hye Kyo drama is reportedly in the casting stage. Sources from both the production houses have confirmed Song Hye Kyo's involvement in the new drama. It has also been revealed that producing director Ahn Gil Ho, who has worked on Forest of Secrets, Memories of the Alhambra, Watcher, and Record of Youth, will be helming the new drama.

While Song Hye Kyo has been confirmed for Kim Eun Sook's new drama, the actress was also in talks to play the lead in Now, We Are Breaking Up.

