Song Hye Kyo shows off her sisterhood with Go Hyun Jung; Sends a special present on the sets of her new drama

Find out what Song Hye Kyo gifted Go Hyun Jung! Read below.

It seems like Christmas has come early this year and Song Hye Kyo has definitely taken the 'gifting' baton from Santa Claus! A couple of days back, she sent a coffee truck on the sets of her long time friend and label mate, Yoo Ah In. She also received a coffee truck from Park Hyung Sik on the filming location of her new drama, Now, We Are Breaking Up!

Song Hye Kyo showed off her sisterhood with actress Go Hyun Jung by sending her a special present on the sets of her new JTBC drama 'A Person Similar To You'. On July 16, Go Hyun Jung’s agency IOK Company revealed on Instagram that Song Hye Kyo had thoughtfully gifted Go Hyun Jung with a coffee truck to show her support for her new project. In the pictures uploaded on IOK Company's official Instagram, we can see Go Hyun Jung posing happily with the coffee truck, and the banner next to it has a cheerful and supportive message, showing off their solid sisterhood.

You can check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo has some interesting offers in her kitty! The drop-dead gorgeous and talented actress will star opposite Jang Ki Yong in SBS' Now, We Are Breaking Up! Penned by Je In, the writer of Misty, Now, We Are Breaking Up is a romance-melodrama centred around the lives of four men and women and deals with the themes of 'office romance', 'friendship' and 'separation. Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Yeong Eun, the design team leader of a fashion company called 'The One'. She is a clever and cold-hearted realist with thorough self-management and a nose for trends. The first broadcast is scheduled for the second half of this year.

When is Now, We Are Breaking Up releasing? Now, We Are Breaking Up starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong is scheduled to release in the second half of the year.

