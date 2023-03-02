Song Hye Kyo starrer The Glory to return with a second part, here’s what to expect

'The Glory' is a revenge thriller Korean drama that was released on December 30, 2022. 'The Glory' follows Moon Dong Eun, a woman in her 40s who has re-entered the lives of a group of friends that once bullied her. This story of brutal school violence is based on an actual incident of bullying in South Korea from the early 2000s. Within a week of its release, 'The Glory' became a massive hit and went on to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The show was praised by journalists and magazines for Song Hye Kyo’s brilliant acting, the show’s mind blowing cinematography and flawless direction.

'The Glory' was a show that needed a lot from its actors, owing to their respective brilliance in acting, the cast of the show was able to do justice to the gruesome and gut-wrenching storyline. In narrating the story of Moon Dong Eun, the show effortlessly treaded the path of violence, anger, revenge, sympathy and the lack of it. The last episode of the first part of 'The Glory' was jam-packed with suspense and unforeseen revelations. The group of friends that once bullied Moon Dong Eun were not only neck and neck with her but also with each other.

What to expect from The Glory Part 2?

The first part did a delicate dance about the tension between Moon Dong Eun and Do Yeong, so the plot might progress further in that direction. In the official trailer that has been released for the show, Park Yeon Jin can be seen being unapologetically frightening in her acute lack of remorse and regret as she dismisses Moon Dong Eun’s trauma as fate. One can therefore expect little to no change in the way she conducts herself. Since the last episode saw an almost obsessive Jae Joon dropping heavy handed hints vis-a-vis Ye Sol’s paternity to Yeon Jin’s husband, a deeper dive into that facet of the story can also be expected.

The teaser image for the second part of 'The Glory' has the words ‘Welcome To My Hell’ on it. The trailer further builds on o that hell-like ambience of the show. Joo Yeo Jeong can be seen making a commitment to himself to be a ‘madman’. If one looks back at the last conversation between him and Moon Dong Eun, it will not be too hard to assume why he has decided to do so.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TWICE receives Breakthrough Artist Award at Billboard WIM 2023, performs MOONLIGHT SUNRISE at the ceremony