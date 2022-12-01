Song Hye Kyo stars in the ominous poster for The Glory; Confirmed to premiere on THIS date

On December 1st, Netflix announced that it will release the original series 'The Glory' on December 30th. 'The Glory' is the story of a woman whose soul was shattered by violence in her childhood, who risked her entire life to meticulously prepare desperate revenge and those who fall into the vortex. The world's attention is focused on the second meeting of Hallyu star Song Hye Kyo and Kim Eun Sook, the best hit writer such as 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Goblin', and 'Mr. Sunshine'.

Director Ahn Gil Ho, a master of genre films who showed excellent directing skills in 'Secret Forest', and actors Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il joined together to complete a trustworthy combination. In the first poster released, the intense visual of Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) sitting alone under a beautifully embroidered tree catches the eye. Like a figure in a work of art with a mythical motif, her mysterious and lonely appearance creates an unrealistic atmosphere.

About the poster:

The poetic copy, “There will be no forgiveness, so there will be no glory,” stimulates curiosity. The embroidered trees, flowers, and objects seem to represent the meaning of revenge that Dong Eun has painstakingly planned for a long time. Director Ahn Gil Ho, in charge of directing, said, “It felt like a well-crafted literary work.” The Glory, which is both like a poem and like a tragic myth, is drawing much attention as a world of genre and revenge that writer Kim Eun Sook is trying for the first time.

About the drama:

The drama follows a high school student who dreamed of one day working as an architect. She became a victim of high school violence perpetrated by her fellow students. She dropped out of high school because of bullying. She then planned revenge on her tormentors and also the bystanders who did nothing. That student is now an adult. She has waited for the leader of her tormentors to get married and have a child. That child is now an elementary school student. The woman who was once a victim of school violence, is now the homeroom teacher of her tormentor's child. Her cruel revenge plot begins in earnest. 'The Glory' will be released worldwide only on Netflix on December 30th.