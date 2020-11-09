Song Hye Kyo in talks for the lead role in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' after Yoo Teo, Soo Ae turn down the offer

After Yoo Teo and Soo Ae gave a pass to the drama, Song Hye Kyo has been offered to play the lead in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.

It seems like Song Hye Kyo's break from the small screen could come to an end soon. The South Korean actress is reportedly in talks to star as the lead in Now, We Are Breaking Up. Does the name sound familiar? Well, that's because it was in the news after it was offered to Soo Ae and Yoo Teo. However, the duo opted to pass their respective roles. Now, Illustrious Sports reports that the drama makers have tapped on Song Hye Kyo for the drama.

The actress will play Ha Young Eun, a fashion company design team head who is a realist, a clever and puts stability first. As the name of the series already suggests, it tells the story of a man and woman in a relationship. The team head is said to be in her late 30s with thorough self-management skills and is sensitive to trends. Shortly after the news broke, her agency UAA informed Newsen that Now, We Are Breaking Up is one of many works that are under review.

If Song Hye Kyo accepts the offer, it would the South Korean actress's first small-screen project in almost two years. The starlet was last seen in Encounter, which ended in early 2019. The actress starred opposite Park Bo Gum in the drama. Apart from Encounter, Song Hye Kyo also has several other successful titles under her belt. This includes Descendants of the Sun, Full House and Autumn in My Heart. Are you excited to watch Song Hye Kyo return the small screen? Let us know in the comments below.

