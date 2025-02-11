Song Hye Kyo's Dark Nuns dominates Indonesia and Philippines after record 1.6 million moviegoers in South Korea

Song Hye Kyo's Dark Nuns has been enjoying a successful theatrical run following its release on January 24. It not only generated a significant buzz in the South Korean market, but also received immense popularity beyond the domestic sphere. The horror thriller movie is currently dominating the overseas theatres of Indonesia and the Philippines, as per K-media reports.

South Korean media outlet, The Korea Times, reported on February 11 that the production company of Dark Nuns, NEW, revealed the movie surpassing 1 million viewers in Indonesia. In the country, the movie achieved the highest opening for a Korean film and is now their second-highest-grossing Korean film. The supernatural movie is also currently the most-watched movie in the Philippines. It has been ranked No. 1 in the nation's box office for two consecutive weeks.

The film was pre-sold in 160 countries, where it has been captivating global viewers. What might have resonated with the overseas audience is the strong acting and compatibility of the two lead actors, Song Hye Kyo-Jeon Yeo Been. Overseas media praised the chemistry between the two actors as well as the movie's plot. According to reports, the film's innovative approach and addition of distinctive elements, deviating from the conventional occult genre, impressed the international audiences. The movie is about a group of people performing a forbidden ritual to save a boy from the clutches of an evil spirit.

Besides making waves in the international sphere, the movie received great love from South Korean residents as well. Dark Nuns lived up to the domestic hype and can be said to have even surpassed the expectations. It crossed 1.6 million cumulative moviegoers on January 9, reaching its break-even point, as per the Korean Film Council's integrated ticketing system. The movie is set for further international releases, including Singapore and Malaysia on February 13 and Vietnam on February 21.